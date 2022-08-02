New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,278 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $30,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Citigroup started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.82.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

