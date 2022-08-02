New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $27,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

PKI opened at $160.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.54. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.