New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 419,958 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 419,958 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $33,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.27. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

