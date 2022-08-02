New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 158,526 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 841,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 158,526 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $32,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,663,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,651,000 after buying an additional 550,635 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,774,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,076,000 after purchasing an additional 45,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,437,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 143,567 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,310,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,606,000 after purchasing an additional 441,336 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,928,000 after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the period.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.18, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $64.24.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $498.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

