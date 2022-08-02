New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 1,659 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $28,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $549.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $553.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $475.06 and its 200 day moving average is $485.60.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $519.38.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

