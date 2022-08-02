New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,639 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $32,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRPT. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Freshpet by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Freshpet by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Freshpet by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 218,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $159.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.75.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

