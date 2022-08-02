New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 17,687 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,687 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ventas were worth $30,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 425,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Ventas by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Ventas by 2,053.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 22,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Ventas by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Down 0.9 %

Ventas stock opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.64, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 461.55%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.