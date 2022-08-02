VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $34,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VeriSign Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $193.12 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.33 and a 200-day moving average of $194.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.
About VeriSign
VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VeriSign (VRSN)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.