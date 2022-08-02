VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $34,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $193.12 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.33 and a 200-day moving average of $194.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

