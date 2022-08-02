New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $29.94 Million Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 724,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $29,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STAG. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $671,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,702,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STAG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.06%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

