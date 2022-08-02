New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,583 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $31,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 960.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

CarMax Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $101.96 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.37 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.36 and a 200-day moving average of $98.40.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

