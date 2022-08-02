New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,134 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $33,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Linde by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

LIN stock opened at $300.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

