New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,686 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $29,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 851.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank to $107.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Independent Bank Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 3,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,288.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 3,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,288.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $91,007.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,873 shares of company stock worth $395,913. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INDB opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $93.52. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average of $81.64.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Independent Bank had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $172.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.28%.

About Independent Bank

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.