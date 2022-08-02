New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,563 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $27,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $75.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $136.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.33.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $701,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,242 shares of company stock worth $1,779,236. 2.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

