New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,214 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $32,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,884,000 after buying an additional 157,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Insider Activity at Gray Television

Gray Television Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $253,345.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,487 shares in the company, valued at $70,263.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $230,335.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,484.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $253,345.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,263.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,373 shares of company stock valued at $569,461. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GTN stock opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. Gray Television had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Gray Television Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also

