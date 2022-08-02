New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,284 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,197 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $31,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $162.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $133.37 and a 1 year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

