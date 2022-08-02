Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 806,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $29,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $281,919,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after buying an additional 1,342,976 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after buying an additional 1,157,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Corning by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after buying an additional 784,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

