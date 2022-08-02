New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $28.66 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $28,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 385.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 41,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 2.1 %

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA opened at $181.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.85 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

