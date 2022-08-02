New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 69,468 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $31,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $132.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.12 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.34.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

