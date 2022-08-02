Wolfe Research Lowers Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ESRT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

ESRT stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 167.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 21.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

