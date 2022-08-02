Franchise Group (FRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Franchise Group has set its FY22 guidance at approx $5.00 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Franchise Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Franchise Group Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16.

Franchise Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franchise Group news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,864,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,422,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franchise Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 808,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,507,000 after purchasing an additional 195,510 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 64,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

Further Reading

