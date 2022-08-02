NuStar Energy (NS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect NuStar Energy to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $409.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.38 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 86.48% and a net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NuStar Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NuStar Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

NuStar Energy stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $18.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.98%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,061,000 after acquiring an additional 975,659 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after acquiring an additional 239,046 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 35.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 208,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 82.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 234,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 335.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 203,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 157,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

