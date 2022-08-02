Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Cut to $93.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CHD opened at $88.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.13. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

