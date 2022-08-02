Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Short Interest Down 24.0% in July

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,024,600 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 1,347,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Sosei Group Stock Performance
Shares of SOLTF opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. Sosei Group has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $21.01.
About Sosei Group
