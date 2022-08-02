Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Short Interest Update

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the June 30th total of 347,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Down 1.0 %

Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $34.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trulieve Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edibles, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

