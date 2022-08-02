Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $71.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CL. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.36.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $81.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.33. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,745,000 after buying an additional 5,039,853 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,754,000 after buying an additional 2,720,790 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after buying an additional 1,704,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

