Appian (APPN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Appian to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. Appian has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.40.

In other Appian news, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $118,252.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 77,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.67 per share, with a total value of $3,593,590.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,157,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,348,776.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $118,252.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 744,030 shares of company stock worth $34,082,851 and have sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Appian by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Appian by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Appian by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth about $962,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

