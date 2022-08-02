Globus Medical (GMED) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Globus Medical has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.10-$2.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.10 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Globus Medical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GMED opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.69. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13.

GMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

