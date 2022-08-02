Truist Financial Increases Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $100.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BAH. Cowen dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $95.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $97.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.96.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.25% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at $947,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,586 shares of company stock worth $24,106,503. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

