APA (APA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect APA to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APA Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. APA has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.55.

APA Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on APA from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Stories

