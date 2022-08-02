Barclays (NYSE:BCS) PT Raised to GBX 230

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 230 ($2.82) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded Barclays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.08) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $222.50.

NYSE BCS opened at $8.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.32. Barclays has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.2094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $1,242,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Barclays by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 163,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 23,399 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $5,175,000. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

