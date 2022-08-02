Choice Hotels International (CHH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 119.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE:CHH opened at $122.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.32. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,855.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2,494.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.