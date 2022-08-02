Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Guggenheim

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BBY. Morgan Stanley reissued a maintains rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Best Buy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.19.

BBY stock opened at $76.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average is $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,898,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,081,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $197,052,000 after acquiring an additional 526,208 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,108,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $191,643,000 after acquiring an additional 416,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,739 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $78,126,000 after acquiring an additional 321,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

