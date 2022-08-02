CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CNHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.34.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

CNHI opened at $12.45 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

