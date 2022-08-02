Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in July

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Swire Pacific Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SWRAY opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. Swire Pacific has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Swire Pacific Company Profile
