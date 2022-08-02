Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in July

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Swire Pacific Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SWRAY opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. Swire Pacific has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

