Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Update

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,045,400 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 5,140,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40,454.0 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance

Shares of TCYMF opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. Tingyi has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $2.33.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

