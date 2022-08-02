Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Update

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,045,400 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 5,140,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40,454.0 days.
Shares of TCYMF opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. Tingyi has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $2.33.
