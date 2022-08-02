Brigham Minerals (MNRL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Brigham Minerals to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.54%. On average, analysts expect Brigham Minerals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brigham Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.90. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $33.64.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNRL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brigham Minerals

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 41,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,046,290.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 41,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,046,290.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $199,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,998,462.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,002 shares of company stock worth $24,653,275 over the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brigham Minerals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,126,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 395,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 328,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,584,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,037,000 after purchasing an additional 219,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 188,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

