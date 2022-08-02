Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Rises By 20.3%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Spark New Zealand Stock Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:SPKKY opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Spark New Zealand has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $17.45.
About Spark New Zealand
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark New Zealand (SPKKY)
