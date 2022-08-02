Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Rises By 20.3%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Spark New Zealand Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:SPKKY opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Spark New Zealand has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $17.45.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

