Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.99 million during the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 58.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:ICD opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 65.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 126.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 64,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. 33.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

