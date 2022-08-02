Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.99 million during the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 58.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%.
Independence Contract Drilling Stock Down 2.8 %
NYSE:ICD opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.
