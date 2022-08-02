Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 447,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,543 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $10,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 176,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 73,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Select Medical by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,792,000 after buying an additional 195,061 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Select Medical by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,131,000 after buying an additional 239,633 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SEM opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Select Medical had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Select Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

