AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) PT Lowered to $34.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group to $34.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AMC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $14.38.

AMC stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $52.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.65.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 429.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,892,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,346,000 after buying an additional 2,174,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,934,000 after buying an additional 2,126,916 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $12,801,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 619,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after buying an additional 503,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

