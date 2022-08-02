Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.53.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Up 5.5 %

NYSE:ASC opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.34 million, a P/E ratio of -214.95 and a beta of 0.36. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $8.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 119,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 43,063 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,853,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,768,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 72,903 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 838,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

