Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Target Price to $69.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on BAX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Baxter International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Baxter International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.14.
Baxter International Stock Performance
BAX opened at $58.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.38.
Baxter International Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 500.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baxter International (BAX)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.