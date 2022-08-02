Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Target Price to $69.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BAX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Baxter International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Baxter International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Baxter International Stock Performance

BAX opened at $58.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.38.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 500.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

