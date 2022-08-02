Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BSM. Raymond James reissued a maintains rating on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Down 3.3 %

BSM opened at $15.07 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth $40,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth $77,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

