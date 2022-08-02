Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,300

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,230 ($39.58) to GBX 3,300 ($40.44) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.82) to GBX 4,700 ($57.59) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.14) to GBX 4,100 ($50.24) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.08) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,146.67.
Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $192.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
