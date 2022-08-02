Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,300

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,230 ($39.58) to GBX 3,300 ($40.44) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.82) to GBX 4,700 ($57.59) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.14) to GBX 4,100 ($50.24) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.08) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,146.67.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $192.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diageo Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Diageo by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.