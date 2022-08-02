Celanese (NYSE:CE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

CE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Celanese from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.47.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Down 3.1 %

CE stock opened at $113.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.10. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $104.74 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.16%.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 6.7% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 5.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Celanese by 150.6% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 8,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 1.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.