Diageo (NYSE:DEO) PT Raised to GBX 3,000 at Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,800 ($34.31) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DEO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.91) to GBX 4,550 ($55.75) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.58) to GBX 3,300 ($40.44) in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.82) to GBX 4,700 ($57.59) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.08) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,146.67.

NYSE DEO opened at $192.22 on Friday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $166.24 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

