Diageo (NYSE:DEO) PT Raised to GBX 3,000 at Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,800 ($34.31) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on DEO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.91) to GBX 4,550 ($55.75) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.58) to GBX 3,300 ($40.44) in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.82) to GBX 4,700 ($57.59) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.08) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,146.67.
NYSE DEO opened at $192.22 on Friday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $166.24 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
