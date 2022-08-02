Diageo (NYSE:DEO) PT Raised to GBX 4,550

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.91) to GBX 4,550 ($55.75) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.58) to GBX 3,300 ($40.44) in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.14) to GBX 4,100 ($50.24) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.82) to GBX 4,700 ($57.59) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,146.67.

NYSE:DEO opened at $192.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.53 and a 200-day moving average of $191.26. Diageo has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Diageo by 81.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 135.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Diageo by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 432.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

