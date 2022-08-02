Diageo (NYSE:DEO) PT Raised to GBX 4,550

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.91) to GBX 4,550 ($55.75) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.58) to GBX 3,300 ($40.44) in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.14) to GBX 4,100 ($50.24) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.82) to GBX 4,700 ($57.59) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,146.67.
Diageo Price Performance
NYSE:DEO opened at $192.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.53 and a 200-day moving average of $191.26. Diageo has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DEO)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.