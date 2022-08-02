Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $415.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $410.00 to $378.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $383.00.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $314.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.91. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.17.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,044,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

