Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives $263.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RHHBY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 395 to CHF 370 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Trading Down 0.4 %

RHHBY stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. Roche has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Roche

About Roche

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche in the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roche by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.