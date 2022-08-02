Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives $21.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPRO. Morgan Stanley cut Open Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a current ratio of 17.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.66. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $42.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 510.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $3,603,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Open Lending by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 23,489 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Open Lending by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 264,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.